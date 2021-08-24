Cancel
Rembert, SC

Rembert Weather Forecast

Rembert (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

REMBERT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bbE2c7e00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

