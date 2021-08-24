Cancel
Bath, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bath

Posted by 
Bath (PA) Weather Channel
Bath (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BATH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bbE2Xet00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Bath, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

