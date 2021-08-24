Cancel
Edinburgh Film Festival's Talent Lab Connects Nurtures Rising Filmmakers

By Guy Lodge
wiltonbulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2011, the Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab has nurtured a number of rising filmmakers through an assortment of masterclasses, workshops and individual mentoring sessions: Talents like Ben Sharrock (“Limbo”), Eva Riley (a recent winner BIFA winner for “Perfect 10”) and Rob Savage (“Host”) are alumni of the program. In 2019, however, the program yielded the Talent Lab Connects offshoot, in which a smaller selection of writers, directors and producers are given the chance to develop specific feature film or series projects with a range of industry mentors.

