Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 63 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Rain Showers Likely High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Rain Showers Likely High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, August 27 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



