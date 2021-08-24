Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland

WAYLAND, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



