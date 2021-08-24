Cancel
Movies

Björn Runge's SF Studios-Produced 'Burn All My Letters' Starts Shooting; First Still Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
wiltonbulletin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Burn All My Letters,” Swedish filmmaker Björn Runge’s follow up to his Glen Close starrer “The Wife,” has just started shooting “Burn All My Letters.” The decade-spanning love drama stars Bill Skarsgård (“Deadpool”) and is based on Alex Schulman’s bestselling novel of the same name. Sverrir Gudnason (“Borg vs. McEnroe,”...

