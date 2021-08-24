Björn Runge's SF Studios-Produced 'Burn All My Letters' Starts Shooting; First Still Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

"Your dream partner. Built for you." Bleecker Street Films has debuted another new official US trailer for the beloved sci-fi romance indie film I'm Your Man, directed by German filmmaker Maria Schrader. This originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year under the German title Ich bin dein Mensch, and lead actress Maren Eggert won the Silver Bear for Best Performance at the fest. In order to obtain research funds for her studies at a museum in Berlin, a scientist accepts an offer to participate in an extraordinary experiment: for three weeks, she has to live with a humanoid lover robot, created to make her happy. It's a flip on the idealistic robot lover concept, with Dan Stevens (speaking perfect German) as the perfect man for her, as determined by the programmers. But she doesn't like him, and really doesn't want a relationship, and this challenges her. The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Annika Meier, and Jürgen Tarrach. One of my favorite films at Berlinale this year, I've been recommending it ever since.