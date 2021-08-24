Josh Sapan Segues to AMC Networks Vice Chairman, Matt Blank Named Interim CEO

Following Tina Tchen’s departure, Time’s Up has named Monifa Bandele the interim CEO, Variety has learned. Bandele, a political strategist and activist, was previously chief operating officer for Time’s Up, which she joined in October 2020. Prior to Tchen stepping down yesterday, Time’s Up was in the process of bringing on an outside consulting firm to conduct an internal assessment, given the slew of controversies the women’s advocacy group had been embroiled in, regarding Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations. Earlier this week, when the plan was still for Tchen to remain in her position as CEO, Bandele was already part of the top...