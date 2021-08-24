Mountain Top Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
