Taliban Hostage Drama 'And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead' to Open Zurich Festival - Global Bulletin

23% of European films might be international co-productions, but for series the rate is as low as 13% (7 % if we exclude “linguistic” co-productions such as French-Belgian or German-Austrian collaborations). Scandinavia is very open to series co-production, Spain and Italy less so, while the smaller European countries only co-produce with their bigger neighbours with whom they share a language. Such is the conclusion of the European Audiovisual Observatory which gave rise to a fascinating debate organised within the Series Mania Forum and moderated by Alexandra Lebret (Managing Director, European Producers Club), who believes that "in order to compete with streamers, we need to co-produce and find solutions". It’s a line of thought revolving around the example of “good student" Germany, which co-produces a significant number of series as a minority partner. Here are some highlights of the discussion…