Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Taliban Hostage Drama 'And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead' to Open Zurich Festival - Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
wiltonbulletin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaliban hostage drama “And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead,” by Swiss filmmaker Michael Steiner (“The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch”) will open the 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23 – Oct. 3). The film follows the story of Daniela Widmer (Morgane Ferru) and David Och (Sven Schelker), the Swiss couple were...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Taliban Hostage Drama#Swiss Federal#Zodiac Pictures Ltd#Mmc Zodiac#Srf#Blue#The Walt Disney Company#Iranian#Kazakh#Korean#The Kim Jiseok Award#Indonesian#Wide Angle#The Biff Mecenat Award#Asian#The Sonje Award#Dedsit Co#All3media Deutschland#All3media International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Belgium
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Switzerland
Country
Vietnam
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesVariety

Sharon Stone to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival – Global Bulletin

The 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 3) will honor Sharon Stone with its highest accolade, the Golden Icon Award. Stone will be in Zurich to accept the award in person on Sept. 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” which earned Stone an Oscar nomination. The actor will also conduct a masterclass where she will offer insights into her creative process and career.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' To Close BFI London Film Festival - Global Bulletin

BFI London Film Festival (LFF) will host the European premiere of Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” for its closing ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. Coen is scheduled to attend. The festival will also host simultaneous preview screenings of the film at LFF partner venues across the U.K. Previously, the festival has announced that its opening night film will be Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall,” with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” to screen at its American Express Headline Gala. The 65th BFI LFF will run Oct. 6 to Oct. 17.
Public SafetyEast Oregonian

The Latest: France detains Afghan evacuee linked to Taliban

PARIS — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said an Afghan evacuated from Kabul to Paris and suspected of links to the Taliban was detained by French police on Tuesday. The man is one of five Afghans placed under strict surveillance by France’s intelligence agency for possible links to the Taliban. The five men were required to stay in a hotel in the Paris region for a quarantine, as are all evacuees who arrive in France without having been fully vaccinated.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'No Time to Die' to Make First Festival Debut at Zurich

The 17th Zurich Film Festival will host the Swiss premiere of “No Time to Die,” the 25th James Bond film, on Sept. 28. It’s the first time a Bond movie has been in the official selection of a festival, its artistic director, Christian Jungen, said. The festival will also stage a retrospective of the other Bond movies starring Daniel Craig.
AfghanistanFlorida Star

French Envoy Informed That France Evacuated 21 Indians From Kabul

NEW DELHI — Emmanuel Lenain, ambassador of France to India, on Aug. 18, informed that twenty-one Indian nationals were on the first French evacuation flight that was evacuated from Afghanistan’s Kabul. “The first French evacuation flight from #Kabul yesterday included 21 Indian nationals: the elite Gurkhas who were ensuring security of the French Embassy,” Lenain tweeted. France and India are actively coordinating to tackle […]
Moviesdallassun.com

Zurich Film Festival to screen 'No Time to Die'

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): The 17th Zurich Film Festival will be hosting the Swiss premiere of 'No Time to Die', the 25th James Bond film, on September 28. The festival will also stage a retrospective of the other Bond movies starring Daniel Craig. According to Variety, Christian Jungen, Zurich's...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Studiocanal Unveils ‘The Outsiders: The Complete Novel’ U.K. Release Details – Global Bulletin

RESOTRATION Francis Ford Coppola’s classic 1983 coming-of-age drama “The Outsiders” is getting a new 4K restoration from Studiocanal, Warner Bros. and American Zoetrope. The remaster, titled “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel,” is designed to allow fans of the original film to see more of the world created in S.E. Hinton’s original novel. It includes new music and several cut scenes which didn’t make the film’s final version. Studiocanal has planned a theatrical release for the film in the U.K. on Oct. 15 and will make both the original and remaster available on UHD, Blu-Ray, DVD and digital platforms on Nov. 8. “’The...
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

China Box Office: 'Free Guy' Grabs $23 Million Weekend Win

The family-friendly comedy earned $23.8 million in three days, according to data from Artisan Gateway. That was fully 56% of the nationwide theatrical haul between Friday and Sunday. More from Variety. 'Candyman' Wasn't Available to Stream When it Opened in Theaters. Did That Make a Big Difference?. It earned $3.77...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Yakuza Princess' Review: A Visually Arresting but Dramatically Undercooked Yakuza Action-Thriller Set in São Paulo

A young woman discovers she’s a crime family heiress in “Yakuza Princess,” a grimy action-thriller set in the neon-drenched streets of São Paulo’s Japanese district. Adapted from Danilo Beyruth’s graphic novel by Brazilian filmmaker Vicente Amorim (“Motorrad), “Yakuza” delivers stylish shootouts and eye-catching swordplay but lacks the dynamic characters and story-telling panache required to lift it into the top grade. Starring Japanese American singer Masumi in her first feature role, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers as an amnesiac assassin, this well produced item still packs enough punch to satisfy undemanding action fans and should perform respectably when released in U.S. theaters and on VOD on Sept. 3.
MoviesScreendaily

Seven world premieres head Japan’s Skip City International D-Cinema Festival line-up

World premieres of seven local titles head the line-up of Japan’s Skip City International D-Cinema Festival, which runs fully online from September 25-October 3. Six of the world premieres are in the Japanese feature competition, and include Battlecry, the first animation to compete in the section, directed by Japanese filmmaker Yanakaya. Set in a fictitious 1980s Japan, the film centres a soldier on furlough who returns to his country, where he finds himself on a mission to investigate the circumstances of a drug called Golden Monkey which is running through society.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Filmarket Hub's Sitges Pitchbox Announces Mentors for First Showrunners LAB

For the seventh consecutive year, the Filmarket Hub platform and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival are co-organizing the Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitching event focused on genre feature films and series currently in development. New this year, the traditional pitching competition will be complemented by the Showrunners LAB, an introductory and advisory...
TV & VideosAnime News Network

Netflix to Stream France-Luxembourg's Summit of the Gods Animated Film on November 30

Wild Bunch International began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the France-Luxembourg animated film of Jiro Taniguchi's The Summit of the Gods (Kamigami no Itadaki) manga. Additionally Netflix announced on Tuesday that it has the worldwide rights to the film outside of France, Benelux, China, Japan, and Korea. Netflix will release the film in select U.S. theaters on November 24 and in select U.K. theaters on November 26. The film will then stream on Netflix on November 30.
ReligionShropshire Star

Israel opens inquiry into deadly stampede at Jewish festival

The incident at Mount Meron in northern Israel on April 29 was the deadliest civilian disaster in the country’s history. An Israeli government commission investigating a deadly stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site in April held its first day of hearings on Sunday, almost four months after 45 people were killed.
Moviescineuropa.org

The co-production of European works of fiction comes under discussion at Series Mania

23% of European films might be international co-productions, but for series the rate is as low as 13% (7 % if we exclude “linguistic” co-productions such as French-Belgian or German-Austrian collaborations). Scandinavia is very open to series co-production, Spain and Italy less so, while the smaller European countries only co-produce with their bigger neighbours with whom they share a language. Such is the conclusion of the European Audiovisual Observatory which gave rise to a fascinating debate organised within the Series Mania Forum and moderated by Alexandra Lebret (Managing Director, European Producers Club), who believes that "in order to compete with streamers, we need to co-produce and find solutions". It’s a line of thought revolving around the example of “good student" Germany, which co-produces a significant number of series as a minority partner. Here are some highlights of the discussion…

Comments / 0

Community Policy