Recall election: Why some ballot envelopes have holes in them

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —Depending on the county, some ballot envelopes have holes that could expose a voter’s answer to one of the questions on the recall ballot. A photo from a viewer in Nevada County shows a hole in the envelope exposing an unfilled bubble. When the ballot is removed from the envelope, it shows the unfilled bubble is for the first question on the ballot – Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled from the office of the governor?