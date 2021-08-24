Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eddyville, KY

Eddyville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bbE1YeF00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel

Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel

Eddyville, KY
144
Followers
548
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eddyville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy