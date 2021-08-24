Daily Weather Forecast For Shiprock
SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
