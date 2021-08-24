Cancel
Shiprock, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Shiprock

Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bbE1O4D00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

