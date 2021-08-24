Daily Weather Forecast For Shiprock

SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.