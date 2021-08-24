Welsh Daily Weather Forecast
WELSH, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
