Bethlehem, GA

Weather Forecast For Bethlehem

Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BETHLEHEM, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bbE0rBj00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bethlehem, GA
Posted by
Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Bethlehem — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BETHLEHEM, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bethlehem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

