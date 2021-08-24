Hughesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HUGHESVILLE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
