Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clintwood, VA

Weather Forecast For Clintwood

Posted by 
Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CLINTWOOD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bbE0Yc200

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel

Clintwood, VA
227
Followers
549
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clintwood, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy