Selmer, TN

Weather Forecast For Selmer

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SELMER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Selmer, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Tuesday has sun for Selmer — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SELMER, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selmer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

