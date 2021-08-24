Clinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
