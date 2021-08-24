Cancel
Clinton, MA

Clinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Clinton (MA) Weather Channel
Clinton (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CLINTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bbE0KV600

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

