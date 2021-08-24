Daily Weather Forecast For Suncook

SUNCOOK, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.