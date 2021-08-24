Daily Weather Forecast For Suncook
SUNCOOK, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
