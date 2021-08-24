Weather Forecast For Lumberton
LUMBERTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0