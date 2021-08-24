Cancel
Environment

Bound Brook Weather Forecast

Bound Brook (NJ) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BOUND BROOK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bbE05LS00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bound Brook, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

