Roosevelt, UT

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ROOSEVELT, UT) A sunny Tuesday is here for Roosevelt, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roosevelt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bbE04Sj00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roosevelt, UT
