Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley Weather Forecast

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grain Valley, MO
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Grain Valley is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(GRAIN VALLEY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grain Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

