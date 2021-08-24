East. Helena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
