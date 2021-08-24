East. Helena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.