Helena, MT

East. Helena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
East Helena (MT) Weather Channel
East Helena (MT) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bbE00vp00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

East Helena (MT) Weather Channel

East Helena (MT) Weather Channel

East Helena, MT
111
Followers
548
Post
7K+
Views
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Helena, MT
Posted by
East Helena (MT) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in East. Helena — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EAST. HELENA, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in East. Helena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

