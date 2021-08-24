Daily Weather Forecast For Loomis
LOOMIS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
