Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loomis, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Loomis

Posted by 
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LOOMIS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bbDzxPu00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis, CA
71
Followers
544
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loomis, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Loomis, CAPosted by
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Loomis

(LOOMIS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Loomis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy