Daily Weather Forecast For Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
