Donora, PA

Donora Weather Forecast

Donora (PA) Weather Channel
Donora (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

DONORA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bbDzqEp00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora, PA
Take advantage of Sunday sun in Donora

(DONORA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Donora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

