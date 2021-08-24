Cancel
Carnesville, GA

Weather Forecast For Carnesville

Carnesville (GA) Weather Channel
Carnesville (GA) Weather Channel
CARNESVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bbDzoib00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

