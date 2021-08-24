Weather Forecast For Carnesville

CARNESVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



