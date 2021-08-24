Plain City Weather Forecast
PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
