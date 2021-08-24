Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maynardville, TN

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Maynardville (TN) Weather Channel
Maynardville (TN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MAYNARDVILLE, TN) A sunny Tuesday is here for Maynardville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maynardville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bbDzd0c00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Maynardville (TN) Weather Channel

Maynardville (TN) Weather Channel

Maynardville, TN
192
Followers
545
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maynardville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Maynardville, TNPosted by
Maynardville (TN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Maynardville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Maynardville: Monday, August 30: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, August 31: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, September 1: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, September 2: Sunny during the day; while mostly

Comments / 0

Community Policy