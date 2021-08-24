Millen Daily Weather Forecast
MILLEN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
