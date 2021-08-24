Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitsett, NC

Whitsett is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WHITSETT, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whitsett:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bbDzIfT00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel

Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel

Whitsett, NC
59
Followers
531
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitsett, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Whitsett, NCPosted by
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Whitsett

(WHITSETT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitsett. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy