Lonoke, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Lonoke

Posted by 
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LONOKE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bbDyxWX00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

More
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel

Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel

Lonoke, AR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

City
Lonoke, AR
#Newsbreak#Nws
Lonoke, AR Posted by
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lonoke

(LONOKE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lonoke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lonoke, AR Posted by
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(LONOKE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lonoke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

