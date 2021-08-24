Cancel
Roseboro, NC

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Roseboro

Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ROSEBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roseboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roseboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bbDyvl500

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

