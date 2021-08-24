Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duncannon, PA

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(DUNCANNON, PA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Duncannon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bbDys6u00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Duncannon, PA
53
Followers
539
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duncannon, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Duncannon, PAPosted by
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Duncannon

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Duncannon: Sunday, August 29: Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, August 30: Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers
Duncannon, PAPosted by
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Duncannon

(DUNCANNON, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duncannon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy