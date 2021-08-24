Cancel
Kingston, GA

Kingston is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Kingston (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(KINGSTON, GA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Kingston, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0bbDypSj00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

