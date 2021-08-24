Cancel
Holden, LA

Jump on Holden’s rainy forecast today

Holden (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HOLDEN, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holden Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bbDyglQ00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

