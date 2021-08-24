Jump on Holden’s rainy forecast today

(HOLDEN, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holden Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holden:

Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 97 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.