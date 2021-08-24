Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownfield, TX

Brownfield is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel
Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(BROWNFIELD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bbDyfsh00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel

Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel

Brownfield, TX
154
Followers
545
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownfield, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Blytheville, ARPosted by
Blytheville (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(BLYTHEVILLE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blytheville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lake Station, INPosted by
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Lake Station is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(LAKE STATION, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Station. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Flat Rock, MIPosted by
Flat Rock (MI) Weather Channel

Flat Rock is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(FLAT ROCK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flat Rock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Brownsville, TNPosted by
Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bethany, OKPosted by
Bethany (OK) Weather Channel

Bethany is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(BETHANY, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bethany. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sauk Centre, MNPosted by
Sauk Centre (MN) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Sauk Centre — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAUK CENTRE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sauk Centre. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Spring Lake, NCPosted by
Spring Lake (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Spring Lake

(SPRING LAKE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spring Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Many, LAPosted by
Many (LA) Weather Channel

Many is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(MANY, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Many. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy