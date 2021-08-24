Cancel
Sophia, NC

Weather Forecast For Sophia

Sophia (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SOPHIA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bbDyWt200

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

