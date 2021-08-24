Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Outbreak Alabama: Charles Barkley on the ‘stupid’ reason people aren’t getting vaccinated

By Ben Flanagan
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a podcast/audio story. Listen to “Outbreak Alabama: Stories from a Pandemic,” above. Today we hear from Charles Barkley. Yes, that Charles Barkley. The NBA Hall of Famer. The Inside the NBA on TNT Emmy-winner. The man is a living legend. And I don’t have to remind you that Barkley is from Alabama. He was born in Leeds, and he’s doing his part to help bring his home state from dead last in national vaccination rate.

www.al.com

Comments / 263

AL.com

AL.com

132K+
Followers
33K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Vaccinations#Stupidity#Tnt#Covid#Alabamians#Outbreak Alabama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

The decades long feud between former teammates Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen continues to rage on into 2021. While the conflict lay dormant for many years, it was reignited earlier this summer when Pippen said, “I ain’t never seen [Barkley] fight a Black man unless there were referees around.”. During...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Why He And Michael Jordan Are Not Friends Anymore

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were very close friends. The duo entered the league together in 1984, with Jordan and Barkley going number 3 and 5 respectively in the NBA Draft. Both players quickly ended up establishing themselves as superstars in the league and forged a close bond together. Jordan...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O’Neal’s Comment About Charles Barkley Is Going Viral

Over the past few years, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have developed a love-hate relationship on TNT’s Inside the NBA. Barkley and O’Neal don’t actually despise each other at all, but they’ve both done an excellent job of making it seem as if they’re not friends. That’s why the latest comments from O’Neal left the NBA world laughing this Friday.
NFLPopculture

Charles Barkley Has Something to Say to People Against the COVID-19 Vaccine

Charles Barkley is known for speaking of mind on a number of topics. And when it comes to the COIVD-19 vaccine, the NBA legend has a lot of thoughts. Last month, Barkley appeared on CNBC and said sports leagues should require players to get the vaccine in order to stop the spread of COVID. He then sent a very strong message to people who are unvaccinated.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley shares which NBA team had best offseason

There was a ton of movement this NBA offseason, with players being traded and signing with new teams. The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are among the teams that made several moves. But one team’s offseason stood above the others, according to Charles Barkley. Barkley was a guest...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Dwight Howard

On Friday night, former Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal delivered a ruthless line to current Lakers big man Dwight Howard. Earlier in the night, Howard posted a video to social media where he impersonated the Lakers legend. Howard made fun of the fact that Shaq said Giannis Antetokounmpo was the new “superman” – a moniker Howard picked up during the NBA dunk contest.
NBANew York Post

Heated Charles Barkley-Scottie Pippen feud won’t end: ‘Damn sure tougher’

Twenty-two years ago, Scottie Pippen declared that Charles Barkley “can never expect an apology from me” during the first of many rounds of verbal beef between the one-time Houston Rockets teammates. He’s staying true to that promise. The latest round of beef between the six-time NBA Champion and Barkley began...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Charles Barkley names biggest offseason winner … and it’s not the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a flurry of moves this offseason that catapulted them back to contender status. However, NBA legend Charles Barkley thinks one team had a better offseason than them: the Chicago Bulls. Speaking with Waddle & Silvy of ESPN Chicago, Barkley expressed his belief that the Bulls are now more than capable […] The post Charles Barkley names biggest offseason winner … and it’s not the Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.

Comments / 0

Community Policy