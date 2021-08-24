Outbreak Alabama: Charles Barkley on the ‘stupid’ reason people aren’t getting vaccinated

This is a podcast/audio story. Listen to “Outbreak Alabama: Stories from a Pandemic,” above. Today we hear from Charles Barkley. Yes, that Charles Barkley. The NBA Hall of Famer. The Inside the NBA on TNT Emmy-winner. The man is a living legend. And I don’t have to remind you that Barkley is from Alabama. He was born in Leeds, and he’s doing his part to help bring his home state from dead last in national vaccination rate.