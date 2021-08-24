Cancel
Cortlandt Manor, NY

Cortlandt Manor Daily Weather Forecast

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bbDyBb100

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

