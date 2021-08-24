Cortlandt Manor Daily Weather Forecast
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
