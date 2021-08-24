Citronelle Daily Weather Forecast
CITRONELLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
