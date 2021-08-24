Cancel
Cold Spring, MN

Jump on Cold Spring’s rainy forecast today

Posted by Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(COLD SPRING, MN) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Cold Spring, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cold Spring:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bbDy5Nu00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

Cold Spring, MN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

