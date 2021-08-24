Pinetops Weather Forecast

PINETOPS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.