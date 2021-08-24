Pinetops Weather Forecast
PINETOPS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0