Pinetops, NC

Pinetops Weather Forecast

Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel
Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PINETOPS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bbDy2jj00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Related
Pinetops, NC
Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Pinetops — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PINETOPS, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pinetops. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Pinetops, NC
Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Pinetops — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PINETOPS, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pinetops. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

