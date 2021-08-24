Cancel
Genoa City, WI

Tuesday rain in Genoa City: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(GENOA CITY, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Genoa City Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Genoa City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bbDxzFm00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

