Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesboro, LA

Jonesboro is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(JONESBORO, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jonesboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jonesboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bbDxs4h00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel

Jonesboro, LA
161
Followers
545
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, LA
City
Sun, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Jonesboro, LAPosted by
Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Jonesboro

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jonesboro: Tuesday, August 31: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 1: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Thursday,

Comments / 0

Community Policy