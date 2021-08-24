Cancel
Cumberland, WI

Cumberland Weather Forecast

Cumberland (WI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bbDxm1Z00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

