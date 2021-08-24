Cumberland Weather Forecast

CUMBERLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.