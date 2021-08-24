Weather Forecast For Weiser
WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Areas Of Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
