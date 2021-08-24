Weather Forecast For Weiser

WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Areas Of Smoke High 88 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Patchy Smoke High 86 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.