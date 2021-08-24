Clifton Springs Weather Forecast

CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.