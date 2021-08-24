Cancel
Sunbury, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sunbury

Sunbury (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SUNBURY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bbDxRRC00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

